Video: Southampton’s Lyanco heads in sensational cross from James Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest and Southampton are playing out a thriller at the City Ground in their huge relegation clash with the match currently sat at 3-2.

Forest went into the lead at halftime with a 3-1 advantage thanks to a brace from Awoniyi and a penalty from Gibbs-White.

The second 45 is massive for Southampton as they need three points to keep their survival hopes alive and that has got off to a good start after Lyanco headed in a beautiful corner from James Ward-Prowse.