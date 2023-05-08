Video: Southampton’s Lyanco heads in sensational cross from James Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Nottingham Forest and Southampton are playing out a thriller at the City Ground in their huge relegation clash with the match currently sat at 3-2. 

Forest went into the lead at halftime with a 3-1 advantage thanks to a brace from Awoniyi and a penalty from Gibbs-White.

The second 45 is massive for Southampton as they need three points to keep their survival hopes alive and that has got off to a good start after Lyanco headed in a beautiful corner from James Ward-Prowse.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Morgan Gibbs-White boosts Nottingham Forest’s survival hopes from the penalty spot
Video: Taiwo Awoniyi scores quickfire brace after not scoring in months during huge relegation clash
Chelsea planning to lure Liverpool legend to Stamford Bridge with bid
More Stories James Ward-Prowse Lyanco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.