Video: Taiwo Awoniyi scores quickfire brace after not scoring in months during huge relegation clash

Nottingham Forest have jumped into a huge two-goal lead in their relegation clash against Southampton at the City Ground with the goals coming through Taiwo Awoniyi – his first since January.

A win would see the home side jump out of the relegation zone, whilst defeat would all but confirm Southampton’s demotion to the Championship.

The deadlock was broken after 18 minutes when Awoniyi blasted a ball down the middle of the goal following a quick break from Forest. That lead was doubled just three minutes later when the striker volleyed in a Danilo pass to give Steve Cooper’s side a big advantage in the match.

Both goals can be seen below.

