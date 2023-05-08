VIDEO: Lucas Paqueta skill left David Moyes in disbelief against Man UTD

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta impressed manager David Moyes with some superb skill against Manchester United yesterday.

The Hammers grabbed a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Red Devils, with Moyes enjoying success against his former employers.

Paqueta played a key role in West Ham’s midfield, with the Brazilian producing some superb control under pressure to help his team keep hold of possession, with Moyes clapping in appreciation…

Paqueta joined West Ham from Lyon in the summer and is starting to show his potential after a slow start to life in English football.

