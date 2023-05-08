Despite his position coming under threat earlier in the season, according to recent reports, West Ham United are open to David Moyes continuing as the club’s manager next season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph’s Matt Law, who claims the Hammers have not yet decided to part ways with the Scotsman, despite the side enduring a tough domestic campaign.

West Ham haven’t yet ruled out David Moyes starting next season as manager and winning the Conference League would give his hopes of doing so a huge boost #whufc https://t.co/sSAowQqGFY — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) May 8, 2023

Although a one-nil win against Manchester United on Sunday evening more or less sealed their Premier League survival, there is no denying that the Londoners have massively underwhelmed this term.

Sitting 15th place in the table, West Ham are set to finish several places below their seventh-place finish last season.

And it was that seventh-place finish that saw them qualify for the Europa Conference League – a tournament they’re still in as they prepare to take on Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals later this week.

Should the Hammers go on to lift the third-tier European trophy, Moyes’ hopes of remaining in charge next season will obviously be boosted but it’s a given that the London-based club cannot afford to have another season like this one next time out.