West Ham United open to keeping David Moyes

West Ham FC
Posted by

Despite his position coming under threat earlier in the season, according to recent reports, West Ham United are open to David Moyes continuing as the club’s manager next season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph’s Matt Law, who claims the Hammers have not yet decided to part ways with the Scotsman, despite the side enduring a tough domestic campaign.

Although a one-nil win against Manchester United on Sunday evening more or less sealed their Premier League survival, there is no denying that the Londoners have massively underwhelmed this term.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United star scores screamer to boost Championship side’s Premier League hopes
PSG make surprising U-turn on Lionel Messi after latest decision
32-year old former Chelsea star hints at retirement in 2024

Sitting 15th place in the table, West Ham are set to finish several places below their seventh-place finish last season.

And it was that seventh-place finish that saw them qualify for the Europa Conference League – a tournament they’re still in as they prepare to take on Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals later this week.

Should the Hammers go on to lift the third-tier European trophy, Moyes’ hopes of remaining in charge next season will obviously be boosted but it’s a given that the London-based club cannot afford to have another season like this one next time out.

More Stories David Moyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.