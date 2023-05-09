23-year-old Arsenal star rejects new contract at London club

Reiss Nelson has rejected a new contract at Arsenal and puts his future up in the air heading into the summer transfer window.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the 23-year-old has turned down the first offer made by the Gunners with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The winger has been a fringe player in Mikel Arteta’s side this season and it is likely that the Gunners star wants regular game time considering his age.

That won’t come at Arsenal but it is clear that Arteta wants him to stay, therefore, his future at the Emirates is in his own hands.

Nelson has played nine matches in the Premier League for Arsenal this season – totalling up to just 141 minutes.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals and assisted a further two within those matches with the most important of them all being the last-minute winner against Bournemouth back in April.

It is uncertain where Nelson will end up this summer but the winger knows that an offer is on the table at Arsenal.