Liverpool are unlikely to land Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka this summer according to journalist Dean Jones, with Napoli being the more likely destination.

At the back end of April, it was reported by Football Insider that both the Reds and Tottenham Hotspur were both in the race for the 23-year-old defender.

The Frenchman has been a regular this season for Frankfurt, featuring in 40 matches across all competitions. He recently returned from a muscular injury and played this past weekend in a 3-1 loss to TSG Hoffenheim.

Speaking with GiveMeSport, Jones believes that he would be a great fit into Jurgen Klopp’s side, but claims Napoli are currently in the driver’s seat.

He stated, “Liverpool have been linked with Evan Ndicka as a potential solution to helping their defensive depth for next season, but it seems Napoli is a more likely destination.

“It’s an interesting one because the profile of the player seems a good fit, but over the past couple of weeks I have struggled to find anyone that believes it is going to be a deal Liverpool push for.

“And now in Italy, there seems to be confidence that Napoli are looking at him and are putting themselves in a good position to make a proposal. So it feels like we can probably scratch him off the list.”

Questions have been asked of the Reds’ backline this season, with former Liverpool centre-back and pundit Jamie Carragher labelling the defence as an “absolute shambles”, earlier in the season (as quoted by Metro).

Acquiring a young defender such as the Frenchman would’ve certainly given Klopp some much-needed cover in that position.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are both in their early 30s and Nathaniel Phillips has struggled to get much game time this season.

However, it appears that if Klopp is to bring in a new centre-back this summer, he may have to look elsewhere in the summer window.