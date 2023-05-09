Alan Shearer has voiced his ‘surprise’ at what Nick Pope has accomplished at Newcastle United colors this season.
The renowned forward has revisited his opinion on the 31-year-old, who he once believed “wasn’t great,” but now thinks he is “phenomenal” for the Magpies.
“He has been magnificent,” said Shearer. “I think, at best, I have counted three mistakes from him this year. One was very costly for himself and for Newcastle, which was against Liverpool. Then one or two others.
“He has made some crucial saves. Some top-class saves at such important times. He has surprised me. I was always told by people who knew him a lot better than I did what a really good goalkeeper he was. I used to sit and watch him from afar and think ‘yeah, okay, but I am not sure he is great’.
“What he has done for Newcastle has been phenomenal. He is really highly thought of. The fans love him. He is having a fantastic season and he has played a major part in everything that Newcastle have done.” – finished Shearer.