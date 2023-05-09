Announcement of new contract for key Arsenal star imminent

The announcement of Bukayo Saka’s new contract is said to be imminent and could be made public before the end of the Premier League season.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that a new contract for the winger is close to been sewn up with the promotional footage set to be released alongside the announcement already completed as the announcement moves closer.

Saka has been in talks with the North London club over a new deal since last summer and it was never in doubt that the Arsenal boy would sign a new contract at his boyhood club.

Saka has been a key player in Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge this season playing in all 35 of the Gunners’ matches so far. The 21-year-old has contributed with 13 goals and 11 assists in what has been his best season at the Emirates.

The Englishman looks set to have a long career in North London and will be hoping to celebrate his new contract alongside a Premier League winners medal come the end of the campaign.