Barcelona are reportedly focusing on Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as their top target, as Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is considered out of their reach at the moment.

Zubimendi has shone in La Liga and is well liked by Barcelona, but he’s also been strongly linked with Arsenal in recent times, with AS claiming that the Gunners are close to an agreement over the 24-year-old.

See below as Gerard Romero has commented on Zubimendi’s future, suggesting a move to Barca currently looks unlikely, though he didn’t specifically mention Arsenal as an alternative destination for the Spain international, instead focusing on Amrabat as a potential target for Xavi’s side…

?? @gerardromero: "A new pivot is a priority for Barça in summer, given Busquets' possible departure. Amrabat is the FIRST and most AFFORDABLE option. Xavi loves Zubimendi, but his signing is out of the club's reach." #fcblive — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 9, 2023

Romero is quoted by BarcaTimes on Twitter as saying Xavi loves Zubimendi, with a midfielder of that type one of the club’s priorities for this summer.

Still, Arsenal also need more options in that position as Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Granit Xhaka are not getting any younger, with Zubimendi looking like he’d be a fine fit for the Gunners’ style of play.

Arsenal have also been linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice by Sky Sports, but his asking price could be astronomical, meaning Zubimendi makes sense as an alternative.