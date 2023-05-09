Granit Xhaka is on the shortlist of Bayer Leverkusen with the Swiss international shining in the Gunners’ midfield this season.

This is according to The Mirror, who say that the German side are reigniting their interest in Xhaka from last summer.

The 30-year has been reinvented under Mikel Arteta this season, making 44 appearances in all competitions while scoring seven and assisting seven, the best return of his career.

Xhaka’s position is set to come under threat this summer with the Gunners having known interest in Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, as they had a bid rejected for the latter in January, and with the club entering the Champions League again next season, you’d expect them to go in for one of those names again this summer.

With just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates, the former Gunners captain could leave on the cheap, and with Arsenal likely to go big for a midfielder in the summer, perhaps an exit for Xhaka could be the best move for all parties.