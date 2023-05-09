Bayer Leverkusen keen on Arsenal player who has been crucial to Gunners’ success this season

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Granit Xhaka is on the shortlist of Bayer Leverkusen with the Swiss international shining in the Gunners’ midfield this season.

This is according to The Mirror, who say that the German side are reigniting their interest in Xhaka from last summer.

The 30-year has been reinvented under Mikel Arteta this season, making 44 appearances in all competitions while scoring seven and assisting seven, the best return of his career.

Xhaka has revived his Arsenal career under Arteta

Xhaka’s position is set to come under threat this summer with the Gunners having known interest in Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, as they had a bid rejected for the latter in January, and with the club entering the Champions League again next season, you’d expect them to go in for one of those names again this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes warns Arsenal about “extremely expensive” Declan Rice transfer deal
“A more likely destination” – Liverpool unlikely to land 23 y/o ace claims journalist
‘Wasn’t entirely sure why…” – Pundit admits he’s been impressed by ‘crucial’ AFC star

With just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates, the former Gunners captain could leave on the cheap, and with Arsenal likely to go big for a midfielder in the summer, perhaps an exit for Xhaka could be the best move for all parties.

More Stories Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.