Bundesliga club slap €90m price tag on Man United target ahead of summer window

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani will be a man in demand this summer and to fend off interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, the Bundesliga club have slapped a huge price tag on the forward’s head.

According to 90min, the France international’s pursuers will have to pay at least €90m for his services following the 24-year-old’s incredible campaign so far.

The forward has played 42 matches for Frankfurt this campaign, where he has scored a total of 21 goals along with a further 15 assists.

This has caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Man United and Bayern Munich looking to sign the Bundesliga star this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt will NOT sell France forward Randal Kolo Muani for less than €90m this summer.

Erik ten Hag is in the market for a striker this summer and Tottenham’s Harry Kane is believed to be top of Man United’s list of targets. Kolo Muani is an alternative to the England international but the Premier League club will need to be quick as Bayern Munich are making moves for the French star.

According to the Independent, the German giants believe they have everything in place for a £100m summer purchase of the Frankfurt forward and it would not be a surprise if other clubs joined the race soon.