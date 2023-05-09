Chelsea are keen to talk to Atletico Madrid and discuss the possibility of swapping Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Joao Felix.

This is according to the Express, with the club keen to make a deal for Felix permanent after an exciting four months at the club.

Despite scoring just three goals in 13 appearances, Felix has shown the quality and skill on the ball that the Blues have been calling out for since the departure of Eden Hazard and with Atleti reportedly interested in Cucurella and Aubameyang, Chelsea believe a swap deal can be done.

Felix has expressed his happiness at Stamford Bridge which is another factor that goes in his favour of a permanent move to the Blues.

Atleti value Felix at £88million, which is £25million less than what they signed him for from Benfica in 2019, and Chelsea think a swap deal could be a solution to bringing that price down even further.

Aubameyang will definitely be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer but with him being quoted as saying he wants a return to Barcelona, it’ll be interesting to see whether he accepts a move to Diego Simeone’s side.

Cucurella meanwhile, has struggled to have the impact he’d have wanted to have since joining from Brighton in the summer, but with the Blues splashing out £62million to sign the Spaniard just last year, it’s hard to imagine him leaving so early into his tenure at SW6.

Chelsea getting Felix would be a great coup considering what he offers to the Blues but the players that the club want to get rid of in exchange for him are what could throw this deal into doubt.