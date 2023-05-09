Chelsea are said to have cooled their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

According to Football.London, Liverpool are said to be the favourites and are leading the race to sign the World Cup winner.

The same outlet reported last month that the Blues did have an interest in the Argentine, but now it appears as if he could be edging closer to a move to Anfield.

In 30 Premier League games, the midfielder has bagged 10 goals and provided an assist for Brighton in the 2022/23 campaign.

When assessing Chelsea’s midfield, Mac Allister would certainly be an improvement on a number of their options currently.

A number of the players in that position are probably set to move on, with others being so new to the squad and needing time to settle.

Perhaps Chelsea’s underwhelming season and current state played a factor in his decision to push closer to a move to Merseyside.

However, the club will have to search for other alternatives to the Seagulls midfielder as they look to improve on their poor season and go again in the 2023/24 campaign.