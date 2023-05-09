Chelsea star looking to terminate contract this summer to join European giants

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will look to terminate his contract at Chelsea this season as the forward looks to return to one of his old clubs. 

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that the 33-year-old wants to return to Barcelona ahead of next season and is willing to terminate his current deal at Stamford Bridge to do so.

The West London club will be happy to do this also as the Blues need a big clearout this summer in order to cooperate with financial fair play regulations.

Aubameyang has not played a lot for Chelsea this season since Thomas Tuchel left the club and has totalled just 550 minutes in the Premier League – scoring just one goal.

Aubameyang wants to leave Chelsea this summer
This is a deal that would suit Barcelona as the Catalan club are still burdened by financial issues. Aubameyang would be a free signing and would provide backup for Robert Lewandowski throughout the new campaign.

If the 33-year-old wants minutes throughout the last part of his career then this is not the right move for him. However, the report says that the forward wants the move but there are still a lot of steps to be completed.

