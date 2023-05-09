Chelsea to enter talks for French Ligue 1 midfielder

Youssouf Fofana is set to be targeted by Chelsea as they continue to be linked with defensive midfield names ahead of the summer.

This is according to the Daily Star, who say that the Blues have earmarked Fofana as another option for the summer.

Chelsea’s desperate need for a player who profiles as a No.6 has been well-documented for some time now as the Frenchman is the latest of a host of names to be linked with the Blues.

Fofana, 24, has made 42 appearances for Monaco this season and with his contract at the club expiring in 2024, the rumours of an exit for him are understandably ramping up.

The outlet are reporting that Monaco would be willing to part ways with their player of three years should an offer of around £25million come in, an absolute steal when you consider the rumoured nine-figure sums that somebody like West Ham are demanding for Declan Rice.

A hard-hitting, tough-tackling defensive midfielder, Fofana is exactly the sort of profile Chelsea need, with Enzo Fernandez – a player renowned for his ability on the ball in a more advanced position – currently being deployed by the Blues as the deep midfielder during matches.

For such a cheap price, Chelsea would be silly not to approach Monaco with an offer for the player who is likely to attract interest from lots of teams this summer.