Atletico Madrid annoyed with Joao Felix transfer situation at Chelsea

Atletico Madrid are reportedly annoyed with how Joao Felix’s time at Chelsea has gone, with the Portugal international currently expected to return to the Spanish capital once his loan at Stamford Bridge comes to an end in the summer.

Felix moved from Atletico to Chelsea in January, but his unconvincing form in his time in English football surely means the Blues won’t be making his loan move permanent.

According to AS, with translation from Sport Witness, Atletico are annoyed by the situation, as they feel this loan hasn’t worked out for them at all, as they’re now likely to struggle to find a buyer for Felix.

Chelsea need to strengthen up front, but will undoubtedly feel there are better options out there than Felix, who just isn’t living up to the potential he showed earlier in his career.

Still only 23, Felix may still have time to turn things around, but he hasn’t managed to settle since his move from Benfica to Madrid, and his loan at Chelsea hasn’t helped him either.

It’s not surprising to see the La Liga giants frustrated by this situation, as they’ll surely have been hoping Felix’s value to rise during this spell in the Premier League, but if anything it’s probably only continued to decrease.