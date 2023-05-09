Manchester City have the money available to bring in two major midfield signings in the coming summer transfer window.

Football Insider has claimed that Pep Guardiola’s side will look to add a couple of midfielders to their squad, should Ilkay Gundogan leave Man City in the next window.

La Liga side Barcelona are said to be confident of acquiring the German in the transfer window, according to 90Min.com.

They also reported back in February that Kalvin Phillips is ready to leave City, which would open up a couple of vacancies in midfield, should he and Gundogan both leave.

The thought of who Guardiola could add in the middle of the park will certainly frighten a number of their Premier League rivals.

Since his appointment, they’ve brought in some top names and developed a number of others into seriously good and high-quality Premier League players.

His City side has become a real force in England’s top flight and they don’t look like they’re slowing down at the moment.

Man City are currently ahead of second-placed Arsenal and sit at the summit of the table, separated by one point with a game in hand.