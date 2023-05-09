Video: Cristiano Ronaldo refuses selfie with opposition staff member

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo did not show the best side of himself as he snubbed a member of Al-Khaleej staff when they came over to ask him for a selfie after the game.

Watch below as Ronaldo looks quite sulky and behaves quite rudely as he refuses to stop and take a picture…

We’ve seen this before from Ronaldo, who can be a bit stroppy when things aren’t going his way, and he clearly wasn’t entirely happy at the end of this game.

The Portugal international, 38, joined Al-Nassr after his contract at Man Utd was terminated earlier this season.

