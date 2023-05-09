22-year-old England ace wants to play for Palace next season

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with Marc Guehi in recent times, but a summer departure from Crystal Palace is far from guaranteed this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones played down talk of Guehi definitely moving away from Selhurst Park.

Guehi has performed well with Palace and it’s likely to be a while before a final decision on his future, with things like the club’s next manager likely to be key in his thinking.

“I mean, I think he will be linked with clubs. I’m not convinced he’s going to leave,” Jones said.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens with the manager and what path Crystal Palace go on here because he will need to see a certain level of ambition.

“But if Palace’s top young players hang around as well, like the attacking lads, then I think Guehi will probably be willing to stick through it a little bit longer, too.

“But it’s going to be dependent on there being that excitement factor and knowing that it’s not going to be another season like this one.”