Arsenal face paying huge money for the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer, according to Hammers boss David Moyes.

The England international has been one of the top midfielders in Europe in recent years, and it’s surprising that West Ham have been able to keep him for this long.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are currently the favourites for Rice’s signature this summer, though the likes of Chelsea could also still be in contention for the 24-year-old as well.

Still, the report suggests Rice will cost as much as £120million, and Moyes has also strongly suggested that crazy money will be required for the club to consider allowing him to leave.

The Scottish tactician has been full of praise for Rice after his strong performance in Sunday’s win over Manchester United, and he seems to have sent a warning of sorts to Arsenal and any other transfer suitors.

“He is probably the best English midfield player around and that is why he is going to be extremely expensive if anybody comes calling,” Moyes said, as quoted by football.london.

The Gunners could do with spending big on a new signing in midfield, but it remains to be seen if Rice will really end up being affordable.

Champions League football should help Arsenal, but they may also be tempted to look at cheaper options elsewhere, with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo previously mentioned as an option for the north London giants by CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs.