Arsenal & West Ham miles apart on Declan Rice valuation but Hammers have replacement transfer lined up

Arsenal and West Ham reportedly have very different ideas about Declan Rice’s value in this summer’s transfer market.

The England international wants to move to a club playing in the Champions League, but while West Ham feel they’re due Jude Bellingham-style money for their star player, Arsenal supposedly think closer to £70million is a more realistic price, according to the Telegraph.

As noted in the report, Bellingham is being talked about as being worth almost double that, so it could be some time before these two clubs can agree anything on Rice’s future.

The 24-year-old is certainly a hugely important player for West Ham, so it makes sense that they’re fighting hard to keep him unless crazy money comes in for him.

Still, it seems the Hammers have Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse lined up as a potential replacement in midfield, according to the Telegraph.

The east Londoners have targeted Ward-Prowse before, and are expected to try again for the 28-year-old if Southampton are relegated this season, which now seems highly likely.

Arsenal will no doubt hope that West Ham’s interest in Ward-Prowse signals they’re planning for life without Rice and could relax their stance on the player.