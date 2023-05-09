Pundit Ally McCoist has said that replacing David de Gea shouldn’t be a “priority” for Manchester United this summer.

The Spaniard made a fatal error which led to the only goal of the game on Sunday, as Man United lost away from home against West Ham United.

De Gea has been known to make the odd individual mistake for the Red Devils, but some fans are calling for the club to find a new replacement for him this summer.

Speaking on TalkSport, McCoist thinks that Erik ten Hag’s side could do with a new goalkeeper. However, his stance is that there are other areas on the pitch that need improvement first.

He stated, “I think they probably need to change their goalie, but I don’t think it’s a priority. I think the way Manchester United have looked in recent weeks, it looks as if they’re in a false position.

“I would actually think they’ve gone from being a team that’s almost certainly within the top four. Now a real question mark against it to be brutally honest with you, on recent performances.

“In an ideal world, if you could change your goalie and get a better goalie, I think that would be a good thing, but I think they’ve got bigger problems. Midfield and that, you’re looking at them the past few weeks, dear me, they’ve been all over the place.”

This summer Ten Hag will need to decide what his priorities are, spending money to improve all of the areas required could set them back a lot financially, something the Glazers will possibly be hesitant about.

If the price is right and a keeper is available that fits the profile then Man United should look to replace him. Even if the 32-year-old does sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

He’s no spring chicken and you suspect more and more mistakes could come, the older he gets.