Exclusive: Chelsea to sign new goalkeeper this summer with Premier League star on shortlist

Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do upon his arrival at Chelsea and sorting out a new goalkeeper is one of the tasks on his list.

Edouard Mendy was one of the best in the world during Thomas Tuchel’s time at the club, while Kepa Arizzabalaga has been in favour since the German coach left earlier this season.

Speaking about the goalkeeper situation at Chelsea in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Ben Jacobs has stated that the Blues will sign a new number one this summer and that Everton’s Jordan Pickford is a contender for the role.

Jacobs said: “The goalkeeper situation is intriguing. Pochettino will want to assess Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. There is nonetheless a feeling a new No.1 will be signed. Inter’s Andre Onana is one possibility. Chelsea and Spurs have looked at Jordan Pickford, too. If Everton stay up that deal becomes a whole lot harder since he recently extended at Goodison Park.”

A move for Pickford will be a lot easier should the Merseyside club get relegated but as Jacobs said Chelsea have other options such as Inter Milan’s Onana.

Pochettino will certainly assess his squad before making any more signings and if the former PSG coach can somehow help Mendy rediscover his old form, then that would save the West London club some money to spend elsewhere.