Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino now looks to be edging closer to landing the Chelsea job, and he already has some transfer targets in mind for the summer.

Pochettino’s arrival at Stamford Bridge has been delayed slightly, but he’s the clear favourite for the manager’s job and it could be announced very soon, according to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea.

Ahead of Pochettino’s arrival being officially announced, we’re already seeing Chelsea transfer rumours relating to who the Argentine might try to bring to the club, and one of those is Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

The 18-year-old is on Pochettino’s radar as an option to strengthen Chelsea’s midfield, according to the print edition of Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Gavi would be an exciting addition to this Blues side, and could be the ideal long-term replacement for someone like Mateo Kovacic.

Still, Barca will surely do all they can to avoid losing this homegrown talent who surely has a big future at the Nou Camp.