Tottenham to join two other PL clubs in transfer race for unsettled Liverpool star

Tottenham are reportedly ready to rival the likes of Brighton and Brentford for the potential transfer of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international is a fine ‘keeper, but has struggled for playing time at Anfield due to the presence of Alisson as the Reds’ number one.

Kelleher is now thought to be keen on playing more regularly, and Spurs are one of the clubs seemingly ready to try moving for him this summer, according to the Irish Independent.

Tottenham have problems in goal after a poor season from the ageing Hugo Lloris, so they could do well to try replacing him with a top young shot-stopper like Kelleher.

Liverpool would surely rather keep the 24-year-old as a reliable backup option, but there’s also surely only so long a player of his calibre will settle for a place on the bench.

One imagines LFC would ideally avoid selling Kelleher to a top four rival like Spurs, so it will be interesting to see if that gives the likes of Brighton and Brentford the edge in the race for his signature this summer.

