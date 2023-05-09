Illan Meslier may be “done for the season” after being benched for game against Manchester City, according to journalist Beren Cross.

Joel Robles was used in goal for the Premier League game at the Etihad by new manager Sam Allardyce.

In the 2-1 defeat, the backup goalie performed excellently despite conceding two goals.

“Fatherly care and attention are Illan Meslier’s route out of his current Leeds United rut,” Cross wrote for Leeds Live.

“The 23-year-old was bombed out of the starting line-up on form grounds for the first time since his league debut in 2020 at the weekend.

“Sam Allardyce was blunt and honest in his assessment of the situation. Meslier’s confidence was through the floor after weeks of mistakes and concessions, meaning he had to be taken out of the firing line at Manchester City.

“Allardyce was then complimentary of the way replacement Joel Robles played, further intimating there was little chance of the Spaniard now being taken back out of the team anytime soon. Meslier could well be done for the season now.” – finished Cross.