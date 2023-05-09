Tyler Roberts has bid farewell to hiq loan team Queens Park Rangers, effectively ruling out a long-term transfer.

The Championship team did have a clause in place to make Roberts a permanent deal following the season-long loan but the attacker’s progress was once again hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 14 league starts.

Roberts acknowledged in an Instagram post thanking the loan club that it had not been the season they had anticipated. He leaves the team after making a total of 21 appearances and scoring four goals.

“Although our time working together did not work out the way both sides wanted and we went through a lot of lows this season, I want to thank you for the love and support shown throughout,” he said.

“I always worked as hard as possible to be fit and helping the team out, we still had some great memories together and that will stay with me. I wish the club nothing but success in the future.” finished Roberts.