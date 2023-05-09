La Liga approve Lionel Messi Barcelona transfer return but there’s another potential issue

La Liga have reportedly approved the potential return of Lionel Messi to Barcelona this summer, in what could end up being a big boost for the Catalan giants and for the player himself.

Fabrizio Romano has previously spoken on his YouTube channel about the Messi transfer saga, stating that the Argentine wants to keep on playing in Europe, but that Barcelona’s difficult financial situation could complicate the deal.

It now seems that La Liga have given the green light, which could be one major obstacle out of the way for Barca, though journalist Toni Juanmarti has also claimed that the Catalan giants have noticed Messi’s camp distancing themselves from them in recent days…

LaLiga dio ?? al plan ? del FCB para intentar el regreso de Messi -lo contó @OnzeTv3-. Sin embargo, en el club han notado distanciamiento en los últimos días por parte del entorno de Leo -antes había consultas frecuentes sobre la situación-. FCB no tiene notificación alguna. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 9, 2023

Messi has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia by L’Equipe, so we may see a few more twists and turns yet.

It would undoubtedly be the romantic outcome if we saw Messi return to his former club, where he enjoyed such a superb career before his surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain two years ago.

At this moment in time, however, we don’t seem much closer to hearing a final decision on Messi’s future.