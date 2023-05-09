Lionel Messi transfer from PSG to Saudi Arabia described as “done deal”

Lionel Messi’s transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to a club in Saudi Arabia may now be a done deal, according to sources.

See the tweet below as AFP claim this huge transfer is now set to go through, with the Argentina international calling time on his career in Europe…

#BREAKING Messi's move to Saudi a 'done deal': source close to negotiations pic.twitter.com/9XN1BAum03 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 9, 2023

Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time, and one imagines he could surely still have had plenty to offer to top clubs in Europe.

However, it’s also understandable that, with the player set to turn 36 this summer, and having suffered a dip in form in his two years with PSG, some top sides were perhaps unwilling to take a gamble on him at this stage of his career.

It will be interesting to see if there is official confirmation of this move soon, but it certainly seems that this is the way it is heading for Messi, despite Barcelona also being interested in re-signing him.

As explained by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, Barca have financial problems that make it complicated for them to re-sign their former hero.