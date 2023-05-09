Lionel Messi’s father releases statement after reports of agreed move to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and a report this morning stated that the World Cup winner has already agreed to move to Saudi Arabia.

According to AFP, Messi has agreed a switch to the Middle East where he will join Saudi’s most successful team Al-Hilal. A deal worth £400m is said to be waiting for him and it will see the Argentine go head-to-head with rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr once again.

However, in the aftermath of this report, Lionel Messi’s father has released a statement saying that no move has been agreed and that his son’s future will be decided at the end of the season.

The statement read via Fabrizio Romano: “There’s absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season.

“Nothing is signed, agreed or verbally agreed. Only fake news using Leo’s name.

“I can guarantee that nothing will be agreed, decided or signed before the end of the current season”.

?? Jorge Messi official statement. “There’s absolutely NOTHING agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season”. “Nothing is signed, agreed or verbally agreed. Only fake news using Leo’s name”. pic.twitter.com/eJQOsBerGp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2023

Barcelona are the other contender for Messi’s signature but the La Liga giants have major financial issues to overcome before they can make a move for their club legend.

By waiting until the summer, this will allow the Catalan club more time to sort themselves out and they will hopefully be in a position to make a move for the PSG star when the time comes – as most football fans will not want to see Messi leave Europe next season.