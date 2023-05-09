Man United interested in signing Serie A star as David de Gea replacement

David de Gea has agreed a deal to stay at Man United beyond this season but the Spaniard might not be Erik ten Hag’s number one next season and the Dutch coach is in the market for a replacement.

The Telegraph reported earlier today that the veteran shot-stopper is set to sign a new contract but it does not mean that the 32-year-old will be the main man between the sticks at Old Trafford next season.

De Gea has been scrutinised this season for being error-prone and made a huge mistake at the weekend to hand West Ham all three points at the London Stadium. The Spanish goalkeeper is not very good with his feet also and that is a problem for Ten Hag.

Now according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, United are interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

? Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper André Onana. (Source: @DiMarzio) pic.twitter.com/f4re3fHtgW — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 9, 2023

Onana has been excellent for Inter Milan this season across the 36 games he has played – where he has kept a clean sheet in 17 of them.

The 27-year-old would slot into Man United’s team with ease as he is not only a good shot-stopper but an active goalkeeper who can use his feet and play as a sweeper-keeper.

United fans would be much happier with the Inter star in the net than De Gea but it is uncertain whether a move is possible as the Cameroon international has a contract at the San Siro until 2027.