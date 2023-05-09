Ian Wright tells teams the simple tactic that can exploit major Manchester United weakness

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that teams just need to aim in-swinging corners at Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to cause Erik ten Hag’s side major problems.

The Spanish shot-stopper no longer looks to be at his best for Man Utd, despite enjoying a long and successful career at Old Trafford for more than a decade.

It’s surely now time for the Red Devils to think about replacing De Gea, who Wright has described as ‘shaky’ whenever in-swinging crosses come towards him.

De Gea also made a bizarre and costly error in United’s 1-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, allowing a weak effort from Said Benrahma to slip through his fingers and into the back of the net.

Wright feels MUFC surely need to think about a signing in that position, and says that he’s currently an obvious weak link for other teams to target during games against Ten Hag’s men.

“At some stage, Manchester United are going to have to look at that position,” Wright said on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“The concentration just isn’t there at times. Is it a priority position for them? Maybe it’s not. But that goal could cost them the Champions League.

“Whenever you get bodies around him, he gets very, very shaky. I still can’t understand why teams don’t put in-swinging corners in to him at every single opportunity. He’s never comfortable in that situation.”