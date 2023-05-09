El Chadaille Bitshiabu is on the shortlist of Manchester United as they look to bolster their central defensive department.

This is according to Le10Sport, who say that United are one of a few clubs interested in central defender Bitshiabu, who turns 18 in a few weeks’ time.

Bitshiabu, despite his tender age, has made 13 appearances for PSG’s first team this season, which shows just how much trust has been placed in him by Christoph Galtier this season.

However, with Milan Skriniar set to join PSG on a free transfer this summer, Bitshiabu’s chances of further first team chances next season could decrease which makes the interest in him understandable.

With Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford uncertain and Raphael Varane having his fair share of injury issues, a move for the PSG youngster makes sense, especially with Jorge Mendes being his agent.

The young Frenchman has the ability to play left back as well as centre back, so his versatility could certainly work in his favour if a move was to be made for him.