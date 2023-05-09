The links between Ruben Neves and Manchester United are increasing and the Red Devils are apparently readying a move to sign him this summer.

This is according to Sport (via The Faithful MUFC), who say that Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen on signing Neves.

The Telegraph revealed a couple of weeks ago that Wolves would be willing to accept £40million for the 26-year old, whose contract at Molineux runs out in 2024.

Neves has been at Wolves since 2017, going on to make over 240 appearances for the club and it’s looking possible that he could depart this summer.

The fomer Porto man makes sense for United, his box-to-box ability something they could certainly do with to offer balance to their current midfield. Casemiro isn’t getting any younger, while Bruno Fernandes is tasked with a more attacking role in the team.

Being a Portuguese speaker as well, it’s another one to add to the Red Devils squad along with Casemiro, Fernandes, Fred, Antony, and Diogo Dalot which could make his integration to Erik ten Hag’s squad nice and easy.

A good passer and striker of the ball, Neves would be a perfect fit for the Red Devils and he would more than likely slot straight into their midfield if he was to sign with them, lessening the workload on Casemiro in front of the defence when required, but also offering a goal threat from time to time, which he has done so six times for Wolves this season.