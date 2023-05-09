Gary Neville scared Newcastle are going to sign £500k-a-week playmaker

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is said to be terrified at the prospect of Newcastle United signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The pundit joked that a deal like that would scare him to death, though he admitted he also felt that the arrival of a big name like Neymar could bring the kind of ‘circus’ to St James’ Park that manager Eddie Howe is keen to avoid.

“That would scare me to death, that sort of signing,” he said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“Neymar is a sensational player but I think Eddie Howe all of a sudden would sort of have a circus – Eddie Howe doesn’t need a circus up here.

“You think about what Newcastle are at this moment in time, they’re building, they’ve got foundations.

“What you don’t want to do is basically go and disrupt that. Fans are really behind the team they’re behind the manager, there’s a sort of a spirit building.

“They’re going to need to do it at some point, go for those big name signings, and they’re going to need to make that jump and Eddie’s going to need to be brave at a point and say ‘yeah let’s go for it’.”