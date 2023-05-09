New long-term Man United deal for experienced pro agreed but one that comes with a huge caveat

Although there still appears to be no news regarding the takeover of Man United, the club have at least been able to agree a new long-term deal with one of their experienced professionals.

Erik ten Hag has to be able to start planning for the 2023/24 season now because if nothing were to happen in terms of acknowledgment of transfer budgets and player sales until the end of the current campaign, that’s likely to hamper what the Dutchman is trying to achieve.

The situation the club find themselves in at the moment, not knowing if the Glazer family will still be in charge next season or if the baton will have been passed to either Sheikh Jassim or Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is regrettable.

For one first-team star, however, at least he’s now able to plan for the future in the knowledge that his new contract has finally been agreed.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), David de Gea has had to accept a lower salary but one that is also incentivised.

If his performances are of a certain standard and if he plays a certain number of games, then the expectation will be that this will be reflected in his remuneration.

However, the deal has yet to be signed off by the club and, further, they have placed a huge caveat on it.

Another report in The Telegraph notes that the Spaniard will not be guaranteed to be the No.1 spot at Old Trafford from next season.

Given that de Gea has barely had any competition in his position for some while now, having someone of equal ability challenging him week in and week out, can only be healthy for all concerned.