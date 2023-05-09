Newcastle warned over signing Brazilian due to ‘astronomical’ wages

Newcastle United have been warned against a possible deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar Jnr due to the winger’s ‘astronomical’ wage demands.

The Magpies, now owned by uber-wealthy Qataris, are a team very much on the up. Led by English manager Eddie Howe and on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League, it is understandable why a lot of players may want to spend next season at St James’ Park.

And one player who has been linked with a move to England’s northeast has been Brazil’s Neymar Jnr (90min). Although a summer transfer for the 2014-15 Champions League winner seems ambitious, given the current state of affairs in Paris, a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer seems like a likely outcome.

Fed up with the underperforming winger, large sections of Paris Saint-Germain fans were recently pictured protesting outside of the South American’s private home, and that has prompted speculation that a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for the talented wide-man.

PSG fans went to Neymar’s house to protest 😳🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/QLBIStFnQ4 — Get Football (@GetFootballEU) May 4, 2023

Although Neymar Jnr is undoubtedly one of the sport’s most technically gifted and exciting attackers, he is also one of its highest earners. Reported to earn around £650,000-per week (Foot Mercato) and still having two years left on his deal, it goes without saying that the former Barcelona ace will not want to sacrifice any potential earnings, even if it did mean escaping his Paris Saint-Germain nightmare.

What’s the latest on Newcastle United signing Neymar Jnr?

So Newcastle United, or any other club that may be exploring the possibility of signing him, will be expected to invest a huge amount in both transfer fees and wages.

And speaking about the possibility of the Magpies acting on their interest, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “On the one hand, yes, he’s a fantastic player. On the other hand, he’s 31 years old now and his wages would be astronomical if he was to move. He’s still under contract as well, so would there be some sort of transfer fee involved in taking Neymar away from PSG?

“It looks like it’s approaching that time where it’s beginning to look untenable, simply because of what’s happening at PSG just now with all those protests, even outside his house. I mean, you’ve got to have a little bit of sympathy for Neymar in that sense, because no one really deserves that. And what’s he thinking? Is he now thinking, maybe this is the time to move.”

During his six years with Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar Jnr, who has also represented Brazil on 124 occasions, has scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists in 173 games in all competitions.