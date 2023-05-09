Eddie Howe looking to replace first-team ace this summer; he has started 30 games

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has reportedly decided he wants to replace Fabian Schar in his defence this summer.

The Magpies could be in the market for defensive signings, while Howe will surely be keen to keep on improving his squad after perhaps over-achieving a little this season.

Schar is someone who might not quite be at the level Newcastle will need when they’re, most likely, playing in the Champions League next season and competing for major trophies in years to come.

Speaking to NUFC Matters, journalist Ben Jacobs made it clear he thinks Schar is someone Howe will consider replacing if the opportunity arises.

“As good as the Newcastle squad is, can you get better? And that’s where I think Eddie Howe has to understand, who does he want to bring in to kind of add to the dynamic?” Jacobs said.

“Where does he just want depth and where is he prepared to maintain [what he has already], because the starting eleven players he’s got are just good enough.

“So [Nick] Pope, for example, is going to stay and quite clearly so is [Kieran] Trippier and [Sven] Botman.

“And I think many would argue Schar as well. But there could be another elite centre-back that you replace Schar with.”