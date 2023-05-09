Premier League team of the week: Arsenal & Liverpool stars dominate plus rare appearance from Chelsea player

The Premier League team of the week from Garth Crooks is with us, and he’s actually used a slightly different formation for a change, though with some slightly left-of-field tactical decisions as always!

See below for the line up in full, which certainly has some fine and in-form players involved, such as Arsenal midfield duo Martin Odegaard and Jorginho, but which also includes central midfield players like Ilkay Gundogan and Abdoulaye Doucoure as wing-backs in some sort of 3-5-2 formation.

Liverpool players also dominate the XI, with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson making Crooks’ selection, which is quite the reward for a 1-0 win at home to Brentford, whereas Arsenal only get two players in for an impressive 2-0 win away to Newcastle United.

We also have a rare appearance for a Chelsea player, with Thiago Silva making Crooks’ back three after the Blues finally picked up a win, beating Bournemouth 3-1 away from home.

And even if he is playing as a wing-back, Gundogan more than deserves his place in the team after another superb performance to help Manchester City overcome Leeds and continue their seemingly unstoppable march for the title.

