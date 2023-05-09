BBC Pundit Garth Crooks has said that Tottenham Hotspur would “benefit” from the appointment of Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard was appointed as the Wolves manager in November of last year, since then he’s won nine out of a possible 20 league games.

He’s picked up 30 points since being in charge of the Premier League club which has seen them climb out of the relegation zone and hit the magic 40 points tally.

Spurs are currently looking for a new manager after Antonio Conte agreed to leave the club in March.

Writing in his Team of the Week column for BBC Sport, Crooks raved about the job he’s done when discussing his choice to put Wolves defender Craig Dawson in his starting eleven.

He wrote, “Julen Lopetegui has done a brilliant job since his arrival at Molineux. His players have only really let him down once and that was at Brighton. The problem for Wolves is, can they keep him

“Lopetegui is a first-class manager and I can think of a number of clubs who would benefit from his services – Spurs and Chelsea are just two.”

The 56-year-old certainly has experience when it comes to managing top sides, in the past, he’s been in charge of Real Madrid, Porto and the Spanish national team.

However, with the job he’s done at Molineux, he may well feel that he’s building something special with Wolves and therefore opt to stay with them and oversee a rebuilding process.