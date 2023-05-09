Pundit Andy Townsend has claimed that Manchester City are “ready more than ever” to beat Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League clash tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side play in the Spanish capital in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, with the second and deciding leg taking place on May 17th.

City are currently top of the Premier League and have won their last 10 league games in a row.

Last year Man City reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and were then knocked out by Los Blancos, they’ll be looking to right that wrong this time around.

Speaking to TalkSport, Townsend gave his prediction on the clash and backed City to get the job done, given they perform at their very best.

He stated, “I think City are ready more than ever to beat Real Madrid over two legs. Forget the history, forget what they’ve done and what they have achieved. Go and make your own history tonight, go and make your own. I really believe they can do it if they play like they can. I think if they do that, honestly over two legs I think they can do it.”

In the past couple of months, Guardiola’s team have looked immense, a win over two legs against the La Liga outfit is far from out of the equation.

You could argue that in this instance, it’s Real Madrid who has to be wary of Man City instead of the other way around.

The multi-time Premier League champions have the opportunity to win the treble this season, if all goes to plan they could be lifting the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup all in one campaign.