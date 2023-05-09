Real Madrid are said to be keen on bringing Pedro Porro to Santiago Bernabeu this summer as they hunt for fullback reinforcements.

Real’s interest in Porro has been reported by Mundo Deportivo, who say that the man on loan at Tottenham is the latest player to be added to Los Blancos’ shortlist ahead of the summer.

The rumour comes as a bit of a surprise though, with Porro only joining Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal from Manchester City in May of last year, before Spurs took him on loan in January.

The London club have a £39million obligation to buy Porro this summer according to Sky Sports, but that hasn’t stopped the Spanish giants from taking an interest in him.

Real are understandably looking to replace Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, both of whom are on the wrong side of 30 and the club are believed to have Juan Foyth, Reece James and Jeremie Frimfong as the alternative rightback names on their list.

With Spurs having this obligation to buy Porro, the chances of Real securing this deal are quite slim, but if they are willing to pay over the odds for the 23-year old, something could be done.