Real Madrid team news: Ancelotti picks strongest possible XI for Man City test

Ahead of what’s expected to be one of the great Champions League ties, Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has taken no chances whatsoever with his team selection for the first leg of the semi-final against Man City.

The Santiago Bernabeu remains one of the great European club venues and a fitting setting for the reigning holders to be taking on the most in-form team in England and the current Premier League Champions.

As noted by Madrid Universal, Eder Militao is suspended for the first leg after having picked up a booking in the quarter-final against Chelsea.

Other than that, the team that Ancelotti has picked is just about his strongest available, though City might be keen to exploit a lack of pace in their defence.

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal for Los Blancos, with a back four of Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Eduardo Camavinga.

In midfield, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are joined by Fede Valverde, whilst up front, Real have pace, power and guile in the form of Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

The experience that Real have throughout their side should see them ease into this one. Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers will understand that any space they leave in behind their defence is likely to be exploited by the pace of Real’s wide men, but equally, the hosts can’t push too far up in the knowledge that a ball over the top to Erling Haaland could have huge consequences.