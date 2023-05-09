When the transfer window ended at the beginning of the season, Sky Sports asked its viewers to pick a starting eleven based on the best signings made by Premier League clubs.

With the end of the season on the horizon, we look back on the starting eleven and see how well it’s aged since August.

For the most part, this team has mostly aged like an old carton of milk.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea flops made the list. Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison all made the team from Spurs.

As for Chelsea, Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling were selected by the viewers.

Another pick which has proven to be completely wrong was Philippe Coutinho of Aston Villa, who has struggled since completing a permanent move to Villa Park.

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United, Fulham’s Bernd Leno and Darwin Nunez from Liverpool have all been strong signings for their respective clubs.

In all honesty, the signing that was the most accurate was Sven Botman of Newcastle United, a statement that many wouldn’t have seen coming.

However, the Dutchman has proven to be a rock at the back for Eddie Howe’s side and is certainly the best of the bunch from this team.

Down below you can find the list of the full starting eleven…