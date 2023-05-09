Arsenal are still in ongoing talks with defender William Saliba over a new deal.

That’s according to Football Insider who also claims that Mikel Arteta’s side are still confident that the centre-back will agree a new contract with the club.

The Frenchman has played 27 league games for the Gunners this season and has two goals to his name already. He’s currently sidelined with a back injury.

Prior to this season, the 22-year-old spent two campaigns out on loan with two different Ligue 1 sides. He played a season with OGC Nice and last season was a regular with Marseille.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Saliba has been a top performer at the back in an Arsenal side that’s challenging for the league title.

Arteta was full of praise for his defender back in March, the Gunners boss labelled him as “exceptional” in a previous press conference (as quoted by the Evening Standard).

Securing a new deal for Saliba is certainly the right move by Arsenal, he’s still young and has room to develop and considering how he’s looked this season, he could become a superb talent.