Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to have spoken to Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser al Khelaifi about the availability of Neymar, he’s also a big admirer of his.

That’s according to ESPN who also claim that the Blues owner would want to bring the Brazilian superstar to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

AS in Spain reported back in February that the club was planning on selling the 31-year-old in the next transfer window.

Since moving to the Ligue 1 outfit, the left winger has scored 117 times in 173 appearances across all competitions.

It’s clear that Neymar is certainly a player who can score plenty of goals throughout his career and that’s certainly what Chelsea needs at the moment.

However, the Blues are seriously lacking a forward who can play down the middle and be a consistent goalscorer.

There’s no doubt that the Brazilian is a world-class talent, but it could be a case of the player not being able to excel in the system, especially if he’s played out wide.

He’ll likely command a hefty transfer fee and seriously high wages, perhaps Chelsea should focus on areas of the pitch that need improving as opposed to focusing on bringing in someone purely based on their superstar status.