Transfer news: Lionel Messi future impacts Chelsea target, doubts over Arsenal & Man City stars + more

Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen are set to renew their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer (Mirror)

Aston Villa

Former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could leave Marseille in the summer, it’s concrete possibility as he’s attracting interest in Premier League.

Aston Villa have been tracking him for a long time — there are also other clubs keen on signing Guendouzi.

Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone on his future: “I have another year of contract with Atletico Madrid — we’ll see what will happens. There are always incentives because in a club like this, new players, change the system and more.”

Barcelona

Barcelona want Lionel Messi and they are trying to make it work with Financial Fair Play. The main way to do this will be to reduce the salaries of stars like Sergio Busquets, but they could also sell players like Raphinha. None of this will be easy, but they are working on it, they are talking to La Liga, and Messi’s situation is open. Al-Hilal’s offer is also there, and there’s also interest from Inter Miami in the MLS, but Messi’s priority remains European football.

Xavi is happy with Raphinha, but Barca feel there is an opportunity to make big money from his sale. There is nothing concrete on his future, and it will depend on Messi, but there has been long-term interest from Chelsea and Newcastle, so it’s an option for the club to consider.

Fabricio Diaz on potential Barca move: “It’s a dream that a top club as big as Barcelona is eyeing me, it’s fantastic. I am calm, my agent will find the best option for me.”

Bayern Munich

Noussair Mazraoui: “If you look at the whole second half of the season, I’m playing in the team because of injuries. I’m telling everyone at the club, including the coaches: when I’m needed, I’m ready.”

The former Ajax right-back wants to play more after a difficult season at Bayern, a decision on his future will be made soon.

Blackburn Rovers

Ben Brereton Diaz has just confirmed his plan to leave Blackburn on free transfer: “I won’t continue here next year.”

The Chile international is joining Villarreal on four year deal as free agent.

Chelsea

Chelsea could use Napoli’s interest in Christian Pulisic to their advantage as they target a move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen (Mail)

Leeds United

Joel Robles future will be decided at the end of the season — he’s expected to play the final games of the season after his good performance vs Man City. Robles’ contract expires in June, more than two European clubs are informed on the situation also waiting on Leeds.

Liverpool

Arthur has confirmed that he will be leaving Liverpool when his loan comes to an end: “I’m ready for a new challenge. I hope to say goodbye to Liverpool by playing some minutes. I want to say thanks to fans, club and Klopp who always treated me well. I feel very good now. La Liga could be an option for me now.”

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola on Ilkay Gundogan: “He’s so smart, so clever, so competitive. Trust me, he’s one of the best players I ever trained in my career as a whole package. He’s top class.”

Gundogan, out of contract this summer, will decide his future in the next weeks; as Barca want him but City will insist on keeping him too.