Manchester United remain in strong position to beat Barcelona to transfer of 21-year-old

Manchester United can reportedly beat Barcelona to the transfer of Monaco defender Vanderson this summer as they don’t have quite the same financial concerns as the Catalan giants.

According to Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Man Utd remain in the running to sign the talented 21-year-old right-back, whereas Barca have an interest but would need to make sure it was financially viable.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, with the report explaining that Deco’s appointment as Barcelona’s new sporting director could also be key to this deal.

United fans will undoubtedly hope they can remain in a strong position for Vanderson, who looks like he could be a useful signing to give Erik ten Hag more options on the right-hand side of his defence.

Vanderson to Manchester United or Barcelona?
Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have both been given chances in that role this season, but there looks like there could be some room for improvement, and a young talent like Vanderson may well have a higher ceiling overall.

The report adds that Monaco are willing to sell the Brazilian full-back, which should make things that bit easier for both United and Barca.

