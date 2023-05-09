Video: De Bruyne stuns the Bernabeu as Man City level against Real Madrid

Cometh the hour cometh the man, and for Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne was in the right place at the right time to slam home an equaliser against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos had taken the lead in this Champions League semi-final first-leg game against the run of play, and Thibaut Courtois had already kept out his Belgian international team-mate on one occasion.

The Real keeper could do nothing about De Bruyne’s sweetly struck Exocet to bring the scores level, however.

Pictures from BT Sport, Stan Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

