Video: Huge save from Thibaut Courtois preserves Real Madrid’s lead against Man City

Manchester City
Manchester City were knocking on the door in the second half of their Champions League semi-final first-leg tie against Real Madrid, but they hadn’t counted on Thibaut Courtois being in outstanding form.

The Belgian stood tall as his countryman, Kevin De Bruyne, bore down on goal and managed to get a strong hand to a shot from the City man which was heading into the far corner.

In the context of the game, it was a save to keep his side ahead in the tie and give his own side a lift in the process.

Pictures from BT Sport

